‘Traumatized' Justin Bieber shares text message ending a friendship

For Justin Bieber, it is too late now to say sorry.

Amid speculation about the “Baby” singer’s well-being, he appeared to end a friendship with an unnamed individual over the weekend, sharing screenshots of their text exchange June 15.

“I will never suppress my emotions for someone,” Bieber seemingly texted. “Conflict is a part of relationship. If you don’t like my anger you don’t like me.”

Adding his anger is a response to “pain” he’s experienced, Bieber said, “Asking a traumatized person not to be traumatized is simply mean.”

And after the unnamed person responded saying he’s not used to “someone lashing out,” noting, “It’s not that I don’t see and feel your anger,” Bieber was ready to call it quits on their relationship.

“Ouch. This friendship is officially over,” the 31-year-old texted. “I will never accept a man calling my anger lashing out. I enjoyed our short lived relationship.”

He continued, “I wasn’t kidding when I told u I didn’t need u as a friend. I have good friends. Who will respect these boundaries.”

Later, Bieber asked the individual to leave him alone. He emphasized, “Blocking u now.”

The screenshots — which Bieber did not caption — were one among a series of cryptic posts shared by the “Sorry” singer on June 15, many of which were captioned simply with the middle finger emoji.

Bieber took to social media again, one day later, to share a message about healing.

“People keep telling me to heal,” Bieber wrote in the June 16 post. “Don’t you think if I could have fixed myself I would have already? I know I’m broken. I know I have anger issues.”

The Grammy winner continued to say he’s “tried to do the work” throughout his life “to be like the people” who have said he needs to be “fixed.” He added, “It just keeps making me more tired and grumpy.”

Instead of focusing on himself, Bieber noted, he prefers to turn his thoughts to higher powers.

“Jesus is the only person who keeps me wanting to make my life about others,” he concluded on the post, which was similarly captioned with the middle finger emoji. “Because honestly I’m exhausted with thinking about myself lately aren’t you?”

Thankfully, Bieber has his and Hailey Bieber’s 9-month-old son Jack Blues Bieber to help take his mind off himself. And indeed, among the many posts shared by the singer on June 15 were a few photos with his son — two in which Jack sat on Hailey’s lap in front of a grand piano, and another showing a gold bracelet on Jack’s wrist reading, “JBB.”