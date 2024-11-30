Justin Timberlake cancels concert after suffering back injury

Originally appeared on E! Online

Justin Timberlake just announced some news that may tear up some hearts.

The 43-year-old said he is canceling another show on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour due to an injury.

"I'm so sorry Oklahoma City...I have to cancel the show on 12/2," Timberlake wrote on his Instagram Stories Nov. 30. "I hurt my back in NOLA and my doctors have instructed me to rest a little bit longer."

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The "Cry Me a River" singer, who is on a weeklong hiatus from his tour after last performing Nov. 25 in New Orleans, added, "Thank you for your support—ya'll know I hate doing this."

Timberlake began his tour in April and has so far canceled one other concert — that was originally scheduled to take place in Columbia, S.C. in June — and postponed several dates.

One of them, a Newark, New Jersey show, was pushed back a week in October due to what he described as "an injury that is preventing me from performing," while a few more from the fall were later moved to February after Timberlake contracted bronchitis and laryngitis.

Timberlake's tour did not, however, appear to be affected by his highly publicized arrest this past June. The singer was detained on suspicion of driving while intoxicated on Long Island, New York while he was on a previous weeklong break from performing and returned to the stage, in Chicago, days after he was released from policy custody.

"We've been together through ups and downs and lefts and rights, and it's been a tough week," Timberlake told the crowd at United Center June 21, "but you're here, and I'm here, and nothing can change this moment right now."

The Grammy winner continued, "I know sometimes I'm hard to love, but you keep on loving me and I love you right back. Thank you so much."

While Justin Timberlake may be on the road, he’s still making time to celebrate his wife Jessica Biel on their 12-year wedding anniversary. On Friday, Oct. 4, the singer gave a sweet shoutout to his wife while onstage during a show in Montreal on his “Forget Tomorrow World Tour” to mark what he said was their important day.

The "Suit & Tie" singer later pleaded guilty to a non-criminal traffic violation after reaching a plea deal and agreed to pay a minimal fine and complete 25 to 40 hours of community service.

During his tour, which is set to continue through July 2025, Timberlake's family, wife Jessica Biel and their sons Silas, 9, and Phineas, 4, have cheered him on at several shows.

"It's also a very special evening for me," the "Can't Stop This Feeling" singer told the crowd at the Bell Centre in Montreal as the 7th Heaven alum watched him from near the stage. "My wife is here tonight. And tonight is our 12-year anniversary."

After blowing her a kiss, Timberlake continued, "So be nice to her, Montreal, because she's sharing me with all of you guys tonight."

He later put his hand on his heart and told his wife, "I love you, baby."