Kaley Cuoco reveals her daughter Matilda is already obsessed with the Jonas Brothers

Kaley Cuoco's baby girl Matilda is a sucker for the Jonas Brothers.

The "Based on a True Story" actress recently explained that when it comes to calming her and partner Tom Pelphrey's 2-month-old daughter down no one does it like the band of brothers.

"She loves the Jonas Brothers," Cuoco exclusively told E! News in an interview alongside costar Chris Messina. "She's obsessed."

And when it comes to expanding her taste in music, the infant really isn't burnin' up for any other artist right now–although Cuoco noted that Matilda does love "Twinkle Twinkle Little Star."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 37-year-old joked, "So if Jonas Brothers could record a 'Twinkle Twinkle Little Star' that would be really great for our household."

Tom Pelphrey is loving fatherhood. The “Love & Death” actor played a round of Daddy Confessions with Access Hollywood's Kit Hoover and revealed what it's been like welcoming daughter Matilda with Kaley Cuoco. "Oh God, it's so cool. (Kaley) is so good at it. You know, it's like all the qualities that I love Kaley about times 100. She's so funny and she's so nurturing and easy and playful and loving … I mean, so loving. You know, it's beautiful," Pelphrey said. He also said that the couple's first night out as parents will be at the "Love & Death" premiere later this month. "Love & Death" hits HBO Max on April 27.

As to how Matilda discovered the brothers?

"We turned it on, and I thought it was a fluke, and she was listening," the "Flight Attendant" star explained, "and then the next night I put it on in the bathroom when she was crying, and again she looked up and was listening."

Kaley Cuoco's Pregnancy Photos

"I was like 'oh, it's not a fluke.' She loves them," Kaley continued, jokingly adding, "So this is her first crush, on the Jonas Brothers."

And while Cuoco and Pelphrey welcomed their daughter in March, Matilda was along for the ride with "The Big Bang Theory" star's new series, in which she and Messina play a true crime-obsessed couple who get in over their heads when they try to catch a killer.

Cuoco was working on the new series up until three weeks before she gave birth, but as it turns out, the biggest side effect was actually felt by Cuoco's costars, including Tom Bateman, Liana Liberato, Priscilla Quintana and Natalia Dyer, in addition to Messina. They had to eat whatever food Cuoco was currently craving.

"Taco Bell, Del Taco, donuts—it was disturbing," she told E! News. "Everyone had to get trainers when we got off the show. They were all mad at me, I had to pay for all their trainers and gym memberships."

"The weirdest craving I had the whole time was ice," she admitted. "Everyone would bring me ice, and I would chomp it."

Messina had his own thoughts about this particular habit. "Yeah there was a lot of chomping," he added, while Cuoco laughed. "A lot of annoying chomping."

"Based on a True Story" premieres June 8th on Peacock.

E!, Peacock and this station are part of the NBCUniversal Family.