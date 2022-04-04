Kanye West Reportedly Drops Out of Coachella 2022 Days Before Scheduled Performance

In "FourFiveSeconds," the lineup for Coachella 2022 has changed. Kanye West has dropped out of his performance at the music festival, a source tells E! News.

The Grammy winner has not publicly confirmed the news or shared a reason for pulling the plug, but he was set to headline Coachella in Indio, Calif., on April 17 and April 24. E! News has reached out to reps for Kanye and Coachella for comment. At this time, Harry Styles and Billie Eilish are still set to take the stage later this month.

The festival previously announced Ye, Harry and Billie as headliners in January, tweeting out performance schedules along with a message that read, "YAY!"

In recent months, Kanye -- who is in the middle of a divorce from Kim Kardashian -- has made headlines for his online behavior, including his comments about family life and criticism of his ex's new relationship with Pete Davidson. In fact, the "Stronger" artist was set to perform at the 2022 Grammys on April 3 but was barred from taking the stage at the award show due to his social media activity, his rep confirmed to E! News on March 19.

Although Kanye, 44, didn't perform at the Grammys over the weekend, or attend the ceremony, he still made history during Sunday's event.

After scoring awards for Best Melodic Rap Performance and Best Rap Song, bringing his total Grammy wins to 24, Kanye tied Jay-Z as the most-awarded rapper in Grammys history.

TMZ was first to report the Coachella news.