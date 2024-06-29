Katherine Schwarzenegger pregnant, expecting 3rd baby with Chris Pratt

Originally appeared on E! Online

Everything is awesome for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger.

After all, the "Guardians of the Galaxy" star and the "Gift of Forgiveness" author are expecting their third baby together, according to multiple outlets.

The couple — who tied the knot in 2019 — are also parents to daughters Lyla, 3, and Eloise, 2, as well as Pratt's 11-year-old Jack with ex Anna Faris.

"They are cute and they're wonderful," Pratt told E! News of his kids in May. "They're sweet, polite, kind, joyous little angels, and I love them."

In fact, Pratt, 45, and Schwarzenegger, 34, are raising their children "in a way that they feel comfortable expressing themselves."

"There's a new age of parenting," he shared. "I grew up, I did exactly what my parents said all the time. I never knew I could say 'no' to my parents."

And now, Pratt is sometimes finding it difficult to say no to his girls. As he noted in a separate interview with E!, "They've got me wrapped around their finger. It's wild."

"I hate to make generalizations based on gender but, in my experience, girls are more emotional," the "Jurassic World" actor shared. "They like to hear stories more than they like to wrestle."

Another "big difference" between being a girl dad and a boy dad for Pratt is the planning involved in their day-to-day lives, with his two girls taking "after their mother, who is incredibly organized."

"But even the differences between my two daughters," he added, "just goes to show that every child is a little bit different."

As for Schwarzenegger? Parenthood has also been life-changing in more ways than one.

"When I became a mother, I felt like everything in my life had led me right to that baby being put on my chest, and it was perfect," she wrote in a 2021 essay on her mom Maria Shriver's website. "Embarking on this new chapter of motherhood allowed for a new blossoming of a part of my relationship with my own mother."

The "BDA Baby" host — who is the oldest of Shriver's four kids with ex-husband Arnold Schwarzenegger — continued, "I have always had an immense amount of respect for my mom, but since becoming a mother myself, my respect and admiration for her is out of this world. I ask her questions every single day, not just about motherhood, but about marriage, work, friendships, parenting and so much more. I know how lucky I am to have her."

"I hope to be half as perfect of a mother as she is," Schwarzenegger added. "I hope to raise kids to feel as loved and as accepted as she has with me and my siblings."

But according to Pratt — who finalized his divorce from Anna in 2018 — Schwarzenegger is already doing a marvelous job.

"Witnessing you be a mom to Lyla and Eloise and a stepmom to Jack makes me fall more and more in love with you every day," he wrote to her in a Mother's Day tribute this year. "The 24/7 job of scheduling, transporting, loving, nurturing, managing calendars, planning activities, the nutrition, the boundaries, the rules, the patience, the gentleness, the firmness, the wisdom, and grace. It's truly a marvel."

E! News has reached out to their reps for comment on the pregnancy but hasn't heard back.