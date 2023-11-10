Keke Palmer files for custody of her and Darius Jackson's baby boy

Originally appeared on E! Online

Keke Palmer is taking legal action for custody of her baby boy.

The "Nope" star has requested full legal and physical custody of her and Darius Jackson's 8-month-old son Leodis Andrellton Jackson, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.

In addition, Palmer petitioned the court for Jackson to pay for his own attorney, though she elected to front the costs for the "reasonable expenses of pregnancy and birth," per the outlets. She also noted the legal papers that the court "may make orders" for child support and "issue an earnings assignment without further notice to either party."

The filing comes almost three months after reports that the couple, who began dating in 2021, broke up following online comments Jackson made seemed to shame Palmer's revealing clothes.

In early July, Jackson—the brother of "Insecure" star Sarunas Jackson—called out the "True Jackson, VP" alum for wearing a short bodysuit underneath a see-through dress at an Usher concert. "It's the outfit tho.. you a mom," he wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, before adding in a separate post, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is."

Keke Palmer's Pregnancy Looks

However, the pair sparked reconciliation rumors on Palmer's 30th birthday in August, when she and Jackson appeared on an Instagram Live together. When asked about her relationship status with the fitness instruction the following month, Palmer told TODAY, "I'm not trying to be specific! I'm going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book: Mind y'all's business."

She added at the time, "Life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly."

E! News has reached out to Palmer and Jackson's reps for comment but hasn't heard back. In the wake of the filing, Jackson posted a photo of himself and his baby on X.

"I love you, son," he wrote on Nov. 9. "See you soon."

For a complete timeline of Palmer and Jackson's relationship, keep reading.

August 2021: Instagram Official

The "True Jackson, VP" alum and the fitness instructor went Instagram official with their romance when Palmer shared Polaroids of the two packing PDA at her 28th birthday party. "It's the details for me. Nobody was on they phones, we had that before MySpace feeling… I'm so happy," she wrote on Instagram Aug. 29, 2021. "Awesome Birthday, so grateful."

September 2021: Group Date

Palmer and Jackson enjoyed a group outing at Cinespia's screening of Coming to America in Hollywood.

October 2021: All Loved Up

The couple stepped out at the Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic at Will Rogers State Historic Park in Los Angeles.

October 2021: Hollywood Nights

Palmer and Jackson's relationship continued as they spent spooky season together, hanging out with friends during a Cinespia screening of I Know What You Did Last Summer at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery.

November 2021: Private Pair

While appearing on "The Tamron Hall Show," Palmer explained that she decided to go public with Jackson because it "became more difficult to hide" their romance.

"We spend all this time together, and he really is my closest friend, so it just becomes a thing where I'm not gonna hide something that makes me happy," she explained. "It's not gonna be everything you see, my job is my job, but at the end of the day this is somebody that is important to me so why not."

December 2021: First Christmas

Palmer spent Christmas with Jackson and family, sharing that he gifted her sunglasses fitted with her prescription. "I couldn't be happier!!!" she wrote on Instagram Dec. 25, 2021. "Worked hard all year to spend this time celebrating our health and our love for one another. All the sacrifices are worth it in the end when you know it's for the future and your family. I am who I am because of these people and their love for me is enough to keep me happy until the ends of time."

The "Nope" star added, "Nothing means anything without these people. My heart is so full and I'm wishing you all the best today.. may the spirit of God be with you all!! Ho Ho Ho!!! Merry Christmas."

February 2022: Courtside Cuties

Palmer and Jackson sat courtside at an NBA All Star Weekend game in Cleveland.

December 2022: Pregnancy Reveal

Palmer announced her pregnancy during the Dec. 3, 2022 episode of "Saturday Night Live." "There's some rumors going around, people have been in my comments saying, 'Keke's having a baby, Keke's pregnant,' and I wanna set the record straight: I am," she said during her opening monologue, before throwing open her coat to reveal her growing belly. "I was trying so hard to keep it on the down low, 'cause I got a lot of stuff going on...but honestly this has been the biggest blessing, and I am so excited."

December 2022: Time to Celebrate

After the big pregnancy announcement, Palmer and Jackson were spotted heading to a "SNL" after-party in New York City.

December 2022: Baby Love

Jackson sent some social media love to Palmer amid the baby news, sharing a photo of the star cradling her growing bump. Seemingly referencing their baby on the way's due date, he wrote in the caption alongside a red heart emoji, "2023."

December 2022: Sweet Shoutout

While reflecting on her SNL experience on Instagram, Palmer called Jackson her "other half" and thanked him for "giving me the things that only true unity can bring."

"Love is all we have isn't it," she added in a Dec. 4 post. "you do nothing in this world alone and trust me, I am not alone! Very grateful… Happy Holidays!"

February 2023: He's Here!

The couple welcomed son Leodis Andrellton Jackson in February 2023, with Palmer quipping in his birth announcement, "Born during Black History Month, with a name to match."

April 2023: Baby Boy's First Red Carpet

Palmer and Jackson took their baby boy to the screening of her visual album "Big Boss" at Georgia State University.

April 2023: Easter Celebration

"Happy Easter," Palmer wrote on Instagram Apr. 9. "Blessings to all! He has risen."

July 2023: Mom's Night Out

Jackson faced online backlash when he appeared to shame Palmer for wearing a see-through dress to an Usher concert in Las Vegas. "It's the outfit tho," he tweeted at the time, "you a mom."

After fans came to Palmer's defense, the dad of one doubled down on his stance, writing on Twitter, "We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn't want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is. This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case."

August 2023: Break Up

Palmer and Jackson broke up after nearly two years of dating, according to multiple reports.

August 2023: Birthday Buddies

However, Palmer spent her 30th birthday with Jackson a week after breakup reports surfaced, prompting speculation that the couple were back on.

September 2023: The Good Life

When asked about her relationship status with Jackson during a Sept. 25 appearance on TODAY, the actress quipped, "I'm not trying to be specific! I'm going to take a page out of my girl Beyoncé's book: Mind y'all's business."

She added, "Life is good. I have nothing but gratitude, honestly."

November 2023: Seeking Custody

Palmer petitioned to get full legal and physical custody of Leo, according to court documents obtained by TMZ and Page Six.