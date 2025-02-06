Las Vegas

Kelly Clarkson announces Las Vegas residency for 2025: Here are the dates

Clarkson's residency begins on Friday, July 4, and concludes on Saturday, Nov. 15.

By Logan Reardon

Kelly Clarkson is returning to Las Vegas.

The Grammy-winning singer announced Thursday her "Studio Sessions" residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

"I’m so excited to be back in Vegas!," Clarkson said in a social media post. "We’re bringing the studio to the stage this time with Studio Sessions! See you soon!"

The "American Idol" winner, who hosts "The Kelly Clarkson Show" on NBC, previously held a Las Vegas residency at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino from 2023 to 2024. She has not gone on tour since 2019 despite doing separate residencies and one-off shows.

Here are the dates for all 18 shows, which begin at 8 p.m. local time:

  • Friday, July 4
  • Saturday, July 5
  • Friday, July 11
  • Saturday, July 12
  • Friday, July 18
  • Saturday, July 19
  • Friday, July 25
  • Saturday, July 26
  • Friday, Aug. 1
  • Saturday, Aug. 2
  • Friday, Aug. 8
  • Saturday, Aug. 9
  • Friday, Aug. 15
  • Saturday, Aug. 16
  • Friday, Nov. 7
  • Saturday, Nov. 8
  • Friday, Nov. 14
  • Saturday, Nov. 15

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Feb. 14. Citi cardholders will have presale access from Feb. 7 to Feb. 13, while Clarkson's fan club, Caesars Rewards, Live National and Ticketmaster customers will also have early access.

Las Vegas
