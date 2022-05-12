Kelly Osbourne is starting an exciting new chapter: motherhood.

The TV personality announced on May 12 that she's pregnant with her first child. "I know that I have been very quiet these past few months so I thought I would share with you all as to why," she wrote on Instagram alongside a picture of her sonogram. "I am over the moon to announce that I am going to be a Mumma. To say that I am happy does not quite cut it. I am ecstatic!"

While Osbourne, 37, did not tag anyone in the post or share more details about the pregnancy, she recently spoke out about her relationship with Sidney George Wilson.

"After 23 years of friendship I can't believe where we have ended up!" she wrote on Instagram in February alongside a kissing photo. "You are my best friend, my soulmate and I am so deeply in love with you Sidney George Wilson."

Wilson seemed to confirm they're expecting together when he shared a photo of a sonogram on May 12, about 30 minutes after Osbourne posted, captioning it with heart and family emojis.

After sharing the pregnancy news, the daughter of Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne was flooded with well-wishes from fans and fellow stars, including Vanessa Bryant who commented, "Congratulations!!!!!"

Kimora Lee Simmons also wrote to Osbourne, "Congratulations mama to be!"

Sharon re-posted the sonogram images and wrote, "My [heart emoji] could not be more full! So excited to share the beautiful journey ahead with you."

Kelly recently opened up about wanting to become a mom but explained that she felt her past struggles with drug and alcohol addiction "robbed" her of that experience beforehand.

"I feel very behind," she shared during a June 2021 episode of "Red Table Talk." "As a woman, I would have loved to be married and have children by now. My brother [Jack Osbourne] has three daughters [with ex Lisa Stelly] and I would have loved to have kids by now, but that wasn't what was in the cards for me yet."



However, it's worth noting that Kelly may have hinted at her happy news when she congratulated her brother on expecting his fourth child in late March.

"Outside of you and Jack there is no one more excited for this baby," she commented on the Instagram post of Jack's fiancée Aree Gearhart. "And you know why!"