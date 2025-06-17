Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelly Stafford is a chill mom.

The internet personality, who shares daughters Sawyer and Chandler, both 8, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4, with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, recently shared why weed gummies are her secret weapon when it comes to parenting.

“Gummies are great,” Kelly Stafford explained on the June 16 episode of her The Morning After podcast. “Sometimes I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me down. It’s like the glass of wine.”

And Stafford's guest Kit Hoover agreed, calling gummies the “glass of patience.”

“Thank you for saying that,” Stafford responded. “I feel a little guilty — and it’s not like I do it every night — but sometimes I’m like, ‘S--t it has been a long day, I don’t want to rip my hair out or their hair out so I am going to just top it off with a little gummy.’”

Indeed, Stafford — who tied the knot with Matt in 2015 — said while unconventional, the ends justify the means.

“As long as they’re in bed, fed and happy and feel loved,” Stafford posited, “who cares how they get there? Like, just get them there.”

And despite Stafford feeling “a little guilt” when she pops a gummy, she knows her kids appreciate it, adding, “They’re like, ‘Mommy’s nice tonight.’”

Of course, the 36-year-old has been extremely open when it comes to navigating motherhood while in the public eye. Last NFL season, she admitted it was hard to take her four girls on a flight to Minnesota as they dealt with a bout of the flu.

“There was a huge guilt factor to me going, 'Should we be on this plane right now because of everyone surrounding us and everyone who has to play this game?’” Stafford recalled on a January episode of her podcast, before sharing that the Rams players reassured her, “They were like, 'Get your ass on that plane. We all need to be together.’”

It was just the support Stafford needed. As she put it, “That was such an incredible thing for me to hear.”

