Celebrity News

Kelly Stafford says taking weed gummies makes her a “better parent”

Kelly Stafford, who shares four daughters with NFL player Matt Stafford, recently detailed why taking weed gummies makes her a better parent. 

By Olivia Evans | E! Online

Staffords
Getty

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kelly Stafford is a chill mom.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The internet personality, who shares daughters Sawyer and Chandler, both 8, Hunter, 6, and Tyler, 4, with Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matt Stafford, recently shared why weed gummies are her secret weapon when it comes to parenting.

“Gummies are great,” Kelly Stafford explained on the June 16 episode of her The Morning After podcast. “Sometimes I feel like gummies make me a better parent. They calm me down. It’s like the glass of wine.”

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

And Stafford's guest Kit Hoover agreed, calling gummies the “glass of patience.”

“Thank you for saying that,” Stafford responded. “I feel a little guilty — and it’s not like I do it every night — but sometimes I’m like, ‘S--t it has been a long day, I don’t want to rip my hair out or their hair out so I am going to just top it off with a little gummy.’”

Indeed, Stafford — who tied the knot with Matt in 2015 — said while unconventional, the ends justify the means.

Entertainment News

Celebrity News 1 hour ago

R. Kelly was hospitalized in what lawyers call an ongoing prison assassination plot

Boston University 2 hours ago

Ex-players respond to Alex Cooper's explosive allegations about BU soccer coach

“As long as they’re in bed, fed and happy and feel loved,” Stafford posited, “who cares how they get there? Like, just get them there.”

READ Kelly Stafford Addresses Possibility of Husband Matthew Stafford’s Retirement

And despite Stafford feeling “a little guilt” when she pops a gummy, she knows her kids appreciate it, adding, “They’re like, ‘Mommy’s nice tonight.’”

Of course, the 36-year-old has been extremely open when it comes to navigating motherhood while in the public eye. Last NFL season, she admitted it was hard to take her four girls on a flight to Minnesota as they dealt with a bout of the flu.

“There was a huge guilt factor to me going, 'Should we be on this plane right now because of everyone surrounding us and everyone who has to play this game?’” Stafford recalled on a January episode of her podcast, before sharing that the Rams players reassured her, “They were like, 'Get your ass on that plane. We all need to be together.’”

It was just the support Stafford needed. As she put it, “That was such an incredible thing for me to hear.”

PHOTOS Britney Spears, Kim Kardashian, Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis, The Wildest Celebrity Confessions of 2022

Copyright E! Online

This article tagged under:

Celebrity News
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us