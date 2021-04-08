Kendra Wilkinson Calls Out Holly Madison for Dishing on Their Fractured Friendship

Kendra Wilkinson is punching back after Holly Madison opened up about their relationship – or lack thereof.

On the "Call Her Daddy" podcast on Wednesday, Madison suggested "The Girls Next Door" co-stars are not on good terms and don't really stay in touch. She even hinted that Wilkinson lied and had, in fact, had sex with Hugh Hefner before she moved into the Playboy Mansion.

"I had to sleep with him first," the "Down the Rabbit Hole" author, 41, said. "I'm not trying to slut shame anybody or anything but nobody ever got asked to move in unless they had slept with him."

After E! News published Madison's comments, Wilkinson revealed her unfiltered reaction in the comments section on Instagram.

"Dude... it's 2021," with a laughing-crying emoji. Fans backed her with messages claiming that Madison is "just trying to stay relevant."

Wilkinson, 35, explained what she meant by her clapback.

"Times have changed. I forgive and have kids to love and focus on."

She shares kids Hank, 11, and Alijah with her ex-husband Hank Baskett.

When one user said, "why you always hating on her," Wilkinson replied, "how am I hating. She's [the] one out there. I'm all love now baby." However, she didn't directly clarify what did or didn't happen before she moved in to the house.

It seems like she's brushing off Madison's claims and moving on, as she posted a mirror selfie on Instagram about 15 minutes after the debacle. The real estate agent wrote, "I can spend all day antique shopping," alongside a casual pic of herself amongst hidden treasures.

She also meant what she said about focusing on her children these days. Two days ago, Wilkinson treated her kids to In-N-Out burgers and fries, writing, "Little slices of heaven (yes In-N-Out is included in that statement)."

