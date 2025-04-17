Originally appeared on E! Online

Khloe Kardashian has one very strict rule about her children.

"The Kardashians" star, who shares daughter True Thompson, 7, and Tatum Thompson, 2, with ex Tristan Thompson, revealed that her kids cannot spend the night away from home.

“I don’t let my kids sleep anywhere,” Kardashian, 40, said on her "Khloe in Wonderland" podcast on Thursday. “I’m very strict about it. Times are different, so I won’t let my daughter, or my son, who is two and a half. But they’re not allowed to have sleepovers just because I think too much. I watch too much Dateline.”

The "Good American" founder didn’t elaborate on whether True and Tatum’s no sleepovers policy extends to her family’s houses, including siblings Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Rob Kardashian and Kylie Jenner—who all have kids.

Sleepovers aren’t the only parenting issue Khloe Kardashian is battling. According to the podcast host, she is already having a problem imagining her kids outside of the home when they grow up.

“I don’t know if I’m going to like being an empty nester,” she shared during the podcast episode featuring UFC founder Dana White. “I won’t. I’ll probably shave my head and go nuts or buy a ton of animals.”

Kardashian believes she has the upper hand as her kids already see what it’s like living next door to your mother, as she lives next door to her mom, Kris Jenner.

“What I think I’m doing now is I’m sort of brainwashing my kids to think this is normal to live next to your mom,” she explained later in the episode. “So then, when I’m old enough, they’re just gonna think, this is what you’re supposed to do.”

Kardashian recently proved that she is willing to go all out for her children by showing the lavish gifts she got True in honor of her seventh birthday, including a rainbow Louis Vuitton bag and a custom diamond necklace that reads the birthday girl’s name. Another sweet gift? True’s "Rainbow Friends" and neon-themed birthday bash over the weekend.

The mother-of-two also gushed about her daughter in a sweet post marking her actual birthday.

“My sweet girl, my first baby,” Kardashian captioned the Sunday post marking True’s big day. “You are seven today. Seven years of loving you, of learning from you, of being transformed by you in ways I never imagined possible.”

“You are the one who made me a mommy,” she continued. “The moment life opened up and showed me just how beautiful it could be. You gave me a reason to keep going, to rise above the hard days, to believe in light again. You don’t even realize it yet, but in my darkest moments, you were the brightest light I had.”