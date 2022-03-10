Kim Kardashian Faces Backlash For Saying ‘It Seems Like Nobody Wants to Work These Days'

Kim Kardashian is facing social media backlash after her advice to women in business went viral on Wednesday.

Kardashian, who is on the cover of Variety along with sisters Kourtney and Khloé and mom Kris Jenner, spoke to the publication about the new Hulu series “The Kardashians.”

In a video interview with Variety, the reality television star, 41, said, “I have the best advice for women in business: Get your f------ a-- up and work.”

“It seems like nobody wants to work these days," she added.

Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian chimed in and said, “That’s so true.”

Continuing to explain her thoughts on how to become a successful businesswoman, Kim Kardashian shared, “You have to surround yourself with people that want to work. Have a good work environment where everyone loves what they do because you have one life.”

“No toxic work environments and show up and do the work,” she concluded.

Addressing people who might think that her life is easy, she said, “When you do product shots (or) when you (post) things that are work-related posts, it’s still a job and it’s still really hard.”

The “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” alum acknowledged that success is not easy before adding, “If you put in the work, you will receive results. It’s that simple.”

Variety shared a snippet of Kim Kardashian’s business advice on Twitter and users began to point out why they disagreed with her comments.

One person replied to the clip with, “I wish I was born rich so I could be self-made.”

The entrepreneur’s father, Robert Kardashian, was famously a high-profile attorney and businessman.

Many mentioned that Kim Kardashian’s remarks were a slight to people who earn minimum wage.

kim kardashian: nobody wants to work these days



“If only Kim Kardashian would spend time with real people (i.e. the majority of us) she’d see many holding down 2 jobs and still being unable to afford their own place or even a smidgen of the luxuries she has,” one wrote.

"I think if you grew up in Beverly Hills with super successful parents in what was simply a smaller mansion… nobody needs to hear your thoughts on success/work ethic," actor Jameela Jamil tweeted. "This same 24 hours in the day s--- is a nightmare. 99.9% of the world grew up with a VERY different 24 hours."

In the comments of Jamil's Instagram post on the topic, "Community" star Yvette Nicole Brown echoed those sentiments.

"With the amount of help (household and otherwise) they’ve had in life, being able to work hard is easy," she wrote. "Lecturing those who weren’t born on third base about their work ethic is ridiculously rude and disrespectful."

Some referenced the SKIMS owner’s past cultural appropriation criticisms.

One social media user requested that Kim Kardashian avoid speaking about women in business in the future.

Another pointed out the timing of her suggestion.

“Kim Kardashian telling women in business to get their asses up and work the day after International Womens Day has to be the biggest joke of the year,” they said.

Kim Kardashian has not addressed the response to her advice, but she did share the cover story on her Instagram page.

