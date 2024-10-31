Kim Kardashian is unrecognizable in albino alligator Halloween costume

Originally appeared on E! Online

It seems Lana Del Rey isn’t the only fan of alligators these days.

Like most of the "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" alums, Kim Kardashian joined in on the Halloween 2024 fun, becoming almost unrecognizable this year after a full body transformation into an albino alligator.

In pictures shared to her Instagram Oct. 31, the SKIMS mogul (styled by artist Alexis Stone) wore full-body prosthetics, giving the appearance of white reptilian skin. Her head was also covered in a scaly cap that seamlessly blended into the rest of her look.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Kardashian rocked dark eye makeup, blue-green contact lenses and long press-on nails on both her fingers and toes while she posed in front of a jungle backdrop and stood in a puddle of dark water.

While the KKW Beauty founder — whose pal Lana Del Rey recently married alligator tour guide Jeremy Dufrene — rocked a head-turning look this year, it’s not the first time she has gone all-out for spooky season. Over the years, Kardashian has transformed into Reese Witherspoon’s iconic "Legally Blonde" character Elle Woods, Halle Berry’s Catwoman, a Victoria’s Secret angel and "Tiger King"’s Carole Baskin.

PHOTOS: Stars Celebrate Halloween 2024

In 2022, similar to this year’s full body transformation, Kardashian stunned as the "X-Men" character Mystique, wearing a blue skin-tight latex suit, slicked back red hair and yellow-green eyes. She also painted her whole to match, adding scales to replicate the character’s look.

But Kardashian isn’t the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner crew that commits to the bit. This year, her daughter North West — who Kardashian shares with ex Kanye West, along with Saint, 8, Chicago, 6, and Psalm, 5 — rocked two separate looks.

In one Oct. 30 TikTok video, the 11-year-old appeared as musician Tyler, the Creator and channeled the rapper’s style from his 2019 “EARFQUAKE” music video, sporting a blonde bowl-cut wig and powder blue suit.

In another series of videos, North embodied the singer H.E.R., rocking a black latex full-body suit and a pair of the artist’s signature sunglasses. The pre-teen danced alongside her brother Saint, who channeled Michael Jackson and wore an all-white outfit, notably sporting a single white glove with diamond jewels.