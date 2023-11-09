Kim Kardashian reveals secret tattoo and the meaning behind it

Though Kim Kardashian famously said she'd never put a "bumper sticker on a Bentley," the Kardashians star revealed she secretly got a tattoo—and you'll never guess where it's located.

By Kisha Forde | E!

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Originally appeared on E! Online

Kim Kardashian's hidden ink is the most interesting to look at. Bible.

Though she once equated tattoos to putting a "bumper sticker on a Bentley," Kim revealed during the latest episode of "The Kardashians" that she secretly got a tattoo in an unsuspecting place.

During a conversation with her hairstylist Chris Appleton, she showed off an infinity sign etched into her bottom lip, which she got after her "Saturday Night Live" hosting debut in October 2021.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

"You guys, something you don't know about me," she said. "Me and all my friends got matching tattoos and everyone got them on their hands and I was like, 'There's not a shot I will get a tattoo.'"

Cut to behind-the-scenes footage of Kim as she got her tattoo done while surrounded by a few of her friends, as well as sister Khloe Kardashian.

As she joked, "I finally put a bumper sticker on a Bentley."

Entertainment News

Hollywood 4 hours ago

Zac Efron & more stars react to SAG-AFTRA strike ending after 118 days

Hollywood Strike 6 hours ago

SAG-AFTRA, Hollywood studios announce tentative deal to end strike

Kim Kardashian's Best Looks

As for the reason she decided to change her stance? "This is how you celebrate SNL," she said in the throwback footage of her at the parlor, "with a little tattoo at 4:30 in the morning."

However, she admitted she may have done too good of a job when it came to picking the perfect location.

"No one knows, no one sees it, I forget," she confessed. "But every once in a while, I'll be flossing my teeth and I'll see black and I'll go, 'What's this black thing?'"

Kim Kardashian woke up and said free the nipple. On Friday, the 43-year-old launched SKIMS Ultimate Push-up Nipple Bra that promises "perfect fullness" with a "built-in, faux nipple for shock factor." In the witty video, Kardashian wears the bra as she cosplays as a sexy scientist and talks about climate change.
Copyright E! Online
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us