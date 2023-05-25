Kim Kardashian Reveals What Really Led to ‘Sad' Breakup With Pete Davidson

Kim Kardashian is sharing what really went down between her and Pete Davidson. Bible.

The SKIMS founder addressed her breakup with the "Saturday Night Live" alum during the May 25 season three premiere of "The Kardashians." "OK, I'm single," Kardashian said in a confessional interview. "I'm single and I'm not ready to mingle and that's OK."

During the episode, Scott Disick also asked Kardashian how she feels about the split, given it's her first major breakup since her divorce from Kanye West. Without naming Davidson, Kardashian said, "Breakups are just not my thing...I'm proud of myself."

"We just had talks and talks, we had been talking about it," she explained. "So it was both of us just communicating really well about it. It's obviously sad."

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The 42-year-old went on to note that she's not into "random hookups" and prefers to be in long-term relationships, like her nine-month romance with Davidson.

Kardashian also seemingly referenced headline-making comments made by her ex about her and Davidson. "There was a lot of guilt," she said. "He went through a lot because of my relationship."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson: Romance Rewind

In a confessional interview, Kardashian admitted she, at times, has concerns about finding a future partner.

"I go back and forth in my feelings sometimes like, 'Uh, who's ever gonna wanna date me? I have four kids, I'm in my 40s, you know? Like, oh my god, who's gonna wanna deal with the drams?'" she said. "But my person will be like, 'F--k all of that, it's gonna be hard but we're together and we're gonna do this.' So I'm just waiting for that person."

At the time of their breakup in August, sources close to the couple exclusively told E! News that the two have "a lot of love and respect for each other," but their long distance relationship, with Davidson filming for the movie Wizards! in Australia at the time and Kardashian in Calabasas, "made it really difficult to maintain a relationship."

Sources first confirmed the two were dating in November 2021, with one saying that they were "really happy and seeing where it goes."

The insider continued, "Pete has told her he doesn't want to see anyone else." They also noted, "Kim is telling some people they aren't super serious, but she isn't seeing anyone else... She's trying to not make a big deal about it but is super into him."

During an April appearance on the Not Skinny But Not Fat podcast, the reality star shared that sparks flew when she first kissed the "King of Staten Island" actor while hosting SNL in October 2021. "It was a stage kiss, but it was still a little zing," Kardashian said. "It wasn't anything like a super, crazy feeling."

And in season one of "The Kardashians," Kardashian — who shares kids North, Psalm, Chicago and Saint with West — gushed over how amazing of a person the "Good Mourning" actor is.

"Pete has got to be literally the best human being I have ever met. Like, the best heart," Kardashian revealed in the confessional. "He always wants the best for people, he can handle anything and he always does it with grace."

From PDA on the 'gram to the red carpet at the Met Gala, the couple kept followers captivated by their every move during the nine-month romance.

However, since the split, Kardashian has been putting romance on the back burner. "I'm not looking, I just want to chill for a minute," she shared during a Sept. 14 appearance on the "Late Late Show." "I think I need some time to myself and to focus, finish school, all that."