Kim Kardashian's Trainer Responds to Criticism Over 16-Pound Weight Loss for 2022 Met Gala Look

People are still keeping up with Kim Kardashian's 2022 Met Gala look.

On May 4, TMZ caught up with the SKIMS founder's trainer Don-A-Matrix and asked him about the backlash she received after admitting that she lost 16-pounds in three weeks on a no-carb, no-sugar diet. During the Vogue livestream for the big event, Kardashian revealed she completed the diet to be able to fit into Marilyn Monroe's iconic dress.

"I think one of the misconceptions people have about Kim is she works like, really hard, so I was there through the process," he said. "So, it wasn't like a starving herself type of thing. I mean, she's been on a balanced diet. At times, she wouldn't eat as much, but the second thing is she really put the work in."

When asked if there was anything about Kardashian losing the weight that was unhealthy, Don replied, "Not at all. Not from my end from what I saw. We were working out sometimes twice a day."

He added that "it's possible to lose 20 pounds in a healthy way."

At the 2022 Met Gala, Kardashian caused a stir when she shared her regimen with Vogue. "The Kardashians" star said that she cut out carbs and sugar, ran on the treadmill and wore a sauna suit twice a day. However, she made it clear that she still ate food, telling the publication, "I didn't starve myself, but I was so strict."

The day after the Met Gala, "Riverdale" actress Lilli Reinhart seemingly shaded Kardashian's weight loss revelation on Instagram, writing that it was "so wrong," and "so f------ on 100s of levels."

She continued, "To openly admit to starving yourself for the sake of the Met Gala. When you know very well that millions of young men and women are looking up to you and listening to your every word. The ignorance is other-worldly disgusting."

As for Kardashain, the SKIMS founder has not publicly addressed the criticism.