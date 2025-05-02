Kyle Richards' daughter Sophia shows ‘dramatic' hair loss after taking Mounjaro

Originally appeared on E! Online

Sophia Umansky is dealing with some difficult side effects.

About four months into taking Mounjaro —a GLP-1 drug traditionally used to help patients with type 2 diabetes manage their weight — Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s daughter opened up about some of the unexpected struggles that came as a result.

“I am very lucky that I have so much hair,” Sophia Umansky said in a video posted to TikTok May 1, “because at the rate that I’ve been losing hair, I’m gonna be bald in about a week."

“I would say, like, maybe for the past three weeks to a month,” she continued, “I’ve noticed a dramatic hair loss situation.”

The 25-year-old went on to warn viewers that the sheer amount of hair she was about to show might be disturbing for some.

As she headed into the bathroom to reveal huge clumps of hair in the sink and on the shower wall, she shared, “This is every day. And you’re not even seeing the half of it.”

Then, when she lightly ran her hand through her hair, a few visible strands followed and fell to the ground.

“I think it’s a direct result of rapid weight loss because of the medication,” she explained, “and not eating enough vitamins, protein, all that kind of stuff,"

When she first started taking Mounjaro at the beginning of the year, she expressed that she was only focusing on eating enough rather than being intentional about the nutritional value of her meals. Now, she admitted she has “really been putting in effort” to reintroduce ample vitamins and proteins into her diet as well as trying out supplements to battle her rapid hair loss.

For others, including "Big Brother UK’s" Aisleyne Horgan-Wallace, their experiences with weight-loss drugs have resulted in even more severe side effects.

"I won't lie, and I'm not proud, but I bought Ozempic injections from the black market,” Horgan-Wallace told Closer magazine earlier this year. “I must have had a dodgy batch because my body reacted so badly. For three days, I thought I was going to die. I was in my bed, waking up vomiting, suffering with diarrhea and falling asleep again. At one point, I had three bags of vomit by my bedside.”

And though she was initially too embarrassed to seek help, the 46-year-old eventually made a full recovery.

"My message is ‘Do not do it. I nearly died because of that s--t,’” the reality star admitted. “Your life is not worth losing over losing weight. Don't cut corners with your health, and don't buy stuff off the black market because you don't know what's in it. It's the most horrific health issue I've ever been through, and I will never do it again."