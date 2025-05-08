Celebrity couples

Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet make their red carpet debut in Rome

The couple has been dating since 2023.

By Gina Vivinetto l TODAY

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have made their red carpet debut as couple — at last!

The A-list lovebirds, who have been dating since 2023, walked their first red carpet together at the 70th David Di Donatello film awards May 7 at Cinecittà Studios in Rome.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Chalamet, 29, dressed in a double-breasted black velvet suit, smiled for photographers as he wrapped his arm around Jenner, 27, who wore a body-hugging black gown with plunging neckline. As they posed for the pics, Jenner leaned against Chalamet.

Chalamet was at the event to receive an honorary David award for “cinematic excellence," according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
ROME, ITALY - MAY 07: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)
ROME, ITALY - MAY 07: Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner attend the red carpet during the 70th David Di Donatello at Cinecitta Studios on May 07, 2025 in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images)

The couple’s red carpet debut in Rome comes just two days after Jenner attended the 2025 Met Gala on May 5 in New York City alongside sisters and fellow “Kardashians” stars Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner.

Chalamet and Kylie Jenner have been romantically linked since September 2023 when they were spotted kissing at a Beyoncé concert in Los Angeles.

Entertainment News

Video Games 1 hour ago

World Video Game Hall of Fame inducts Defender, Tamagotchi, GoldenEye 007 and Quake

Music & Musicians 4 hours ago

Kendrick Lamar nabs 10 BET Awards nominations ahead of show's 25th anniversary

Over the years, the couple have supported each other at multiple events, from sports games to award celebrations.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner shared a sweet moment at the 70th David Di Donatello Awards in Rome on Wednesday. The Oscar nominee was honored with the David Award for Cinematic Excellence and before accepting it, he kissed his girlfriend who was sitting next to him.

In November 2023, Chalamet sat beside the cosmetics entrepreneur as she was honored as brand innovator of the year at the Wall Street Journal Magazine’s Innovator Awards.

The following January, Jenner returned the favor when she attended the 2024 Golden Globe Awards alongside Chalamet, who was up for one of the evening's best actor awards for his performance in “Wonka.”

During the ceremony, the two were spotted smiling and canoodling in the audience.

Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)
Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner at the 81st Golden Globe Awards held at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 7, 2024 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Golden Globes 2024/Golden Globes 2024 via Getty Images)

In 2025, the couple made the rounds of Hollywood's awards ceremonies, including PDA-filled stops at the Golden Globes, again, and the Oscars, after Chalamet scored multiple nominations for his performance in the Bob Dylan biopic "A Complete Unknown."

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have the look of love. The pair made their red carpet debut as a couple during the David Di Donatello Awards in Rome on Wednesday.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY:

Copyright Today Digital Originals

This article tagged under:

Celebrity couples
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us