Lance Bass and AJ McLean are settling the debate about the rumored feud between their two boy bands once and for all.

As two of the biggest groups of the ‘90s, it's long been assumed that there was a major rivalry between Backstreet Boys and ‘N Sync while they battled for the top spot on the pop charts.

But 'N Sync's Bass decided to prove there is no bad blood between the two groups by posting a TikTok video with BSB's McLean.

On Jan. 25, Bass uploaded a video of himself and McLean acting out their response to the prompt, "When people ask about the 'N Sync and BSB feud ..."

In the clip, McLean lip syncs an audio snippet that says, “You know what it never was? That serious.”

Bass responds in agreement, mouthing along, “It was never that serious.”

“Quite frankly, will never be that serious," McLean concludes.

But some people don't seem to be convinced. In the comments, some TikTok users explained that the die-hard Backstreet Boys and ‘N Sync fans fed the rumors out of a commitment to defending their group against the other.

“It was us, hi, the fans were the ones feuding,” one person wrote.

Another commented that, “When it came to the #1 spot on TRL…it kinda was" serious.

Other fans were just happy to see everyone getting along.

“The BSB vs *NSYNC streets were tough,” one TikTok user joked. “I was Team BSB, but still looooved *NSYNC. And now I’m just REALLY loving the love between y’all!”

Bass' video setting the record straight followed McLean's appearance on "Frosted Tips with Lance Bass," a new podcast from the pop star. In a clip from the episode, McLean pitched Bass an idea that would bring the two beloved groups together.

"'N Sync. Backstreet Boys. Stadium tour. 2024," McLean said.

While Bass is in, he said that he's not the one McLean would "have to convince."

"I'm just putting it out there," McLean responds. "I think the world would implode."

The two groups have performed together before. In 2021, McLean and fellow BSB member Nick Carter joined Bass and ‘N Sync's Joey Fatone for a performance at a fundraising event in Los Angeles. The quartet took the stage for an event celebrating Pride Month.

Carter, McLean, Bass and Fatone sang some of their group’s biggest hits like “I Want It That Way” and “Bye Bye Bye” while performing BSB and ‘N Sync's signature dance moves.

Bass also shared a behind the scenes video on TikTok of the four of them rehearsing for the event.

“Teaching members of @backstreetboys the #ByeByeBye dance is a trip!” he wrote in the caption.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: