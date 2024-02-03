Larry David appears to get into heated debate with Jimmy Fallon during ‘Tonight Show' skit

Comedian Larry David appeared to get into a heated argument with "Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon during one of the show's comedic skits Saturday night.

This all happened during the "Tonight Show"'s cold open, when David, 76, appeared to channel his "Curb Your Enthusiasm" character while chatting with Fallon about New York City's famous Katz's Delicatessen corn beef.

"I like the corned beef there," David tells Fallon. "It's good," Fallon replies.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

However, seemingly unamused by David's conversation, Fallon abruptly interrupts David and stops "The Roots" lead singer Tariq "Black Thought" Trotter, by the arm in the hallway and asks him if he has tried the beef as well.

"Yeah, yeah, if I'm gonna have corned beef I'm gonna get from Katz's," Trotter replies.

Then, in typical "Curb Your Enthusiasm," fashion, David confronts Fallon if he really pulled a "chat-and-grab" on him.

"Are you kidding, you did a chat-and-grab, you don't think I just saw what just happened here?" David jokingly confronts Fallon.

As Fallon stands confused, David reiterates Fallon pulled Trotter in so he could escape the dull conversation with him.

"You had nothing to talk about with me, so you saw a friend come by... you grabbed the friend so you could chat with him," David teases Fallon. "It's the definition of a grab-and-chat."

"I didn't grab and chat!" Fallon refutes.

After a brief back and forth, both comedians confess to doing the "chat-and-grab" before and agree to move past the awkward exchange.

"Don't worry about it I've done hundreds of grab-and-chats," David tells Fallon. "You were right to do it, we had nothing to say to each other."

"No, let's save it for the show," Fallon says before they both head back to the "Tonight Show" studio.

David appeared on the "Tonight Show" to promote his 12th and final season of the HBO show "Curb Your Enthusiasm," which debuts Feb. 4.