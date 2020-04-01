Nipsey Hussle

Lauren London Posts Tribute on Anniversary of Nipsey Hussle’s Death

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images

Lauren London, the longtime girlfriend of Los Angeles rapper Nipsey Hussle, posted a tribute marking the anniversary of his death, writing that "the pain is as heavy as it was a year ago," according to NBC News.

"Time is deceptive," the actress wrote alongside a picture of her and Hussle at his clothing store. "I didn't think I was going to survive a second of this. Prayers have kept me together. The kids keep me going and God's grace and mercy have carried me this far."

London, 35, and Hussle, 33, began dating in 2013 and welcomed their son, Kross, three years later.

An artist, activist and entrepreneur, Hussle, born Ermias Joseph Asghedom, began his career selling CDs in the parking lot of a strip mall In South Los Angeles. As he rose in the hip-hop scene, he bought property, opening up his own store, Marathon Clothing, and a co-working space, Vector 90.

