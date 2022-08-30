Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox Reacts After Being Mistaken for Beyoncé at the 2022 US Open

Laverne Cox had fans doing a double take when she attended the 2022 US Open on Aug. 29

By Kisha Forde

Laverne Cox's response after being called Beyoncé? Flawless.

The "Inventing Anna" star inadvertently became a trending topic on Twitter when she stepped out on Aug. 29 to support Serena Williams at the 2022 US Open. During the sporting event at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City, the actress wore a black face mask, hoop earrings and styled her hair in a low ponytail. After being spotted in the stands, one Twitter user captioned a clip of the star, "#Beyonce at the #USOpen."

After the tweet quickly went viral, Laverne shared that she was crazy in love with the Internet's mix-up.

"Not me getting mistaken for @Beyonce at the #USOpen tonight then trending on Twitter as the internet cackles over the mistaken identity," she captioned an Instagram post featuring the tweet. "These tweets are funny as hell. Enjoy!!! Go @serenawilliams #GOAT #SerenaWilliams #Beyonce."

And in a sheer hint of irony, beforehand, Laverne posted an Instagram video featuring her outfit for the US Open, set to Beyoncé's song, "PURE/HONEY."

Laverne Cox's Best Looks Through the Years

Nothing short of pure manifestation, perhaps.

But the "Orange Is the New Black" alum wasn't the only star in attendance. Read to see more of your favorite celebs at the 2022 US Open.

This article tagged under:

Laverne CoxSerena WilliamsCelebritiesUS Open Tennisbeyonce
