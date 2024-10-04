LeBron James' son Bronny James dating this celeb couple's daughter

Originally appeared on E! Online

LeBron James’ son Bronny James has net himself a girlfriend.

The NBA rookie, 19, is dating Parker Whitfield, the 20-year-old daughter of "All My Children" star Dondré T. Whitfield and Eureka actress Salli Richardson-Whitfield.

“BF day,” Whitfield wrote on her Instagram Story on Oct. 3 in honor of National Boyfriend Day, sharing a photo of herself and Bronny posing next to Mickey Mouse during a visit to Disneyland. “i love you!”

Bronny reshared the post on his account and added a crown emoji on top of Whitfield's head, writing back, “I love you babyyyyy.”

Though the couple attended high school together, they didn’t spark romance rumors until August—when Whitfield was spotted sitting courtside with Bronny during a men’s basketball game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

At the time, the pair were joined by Bronny’s 17-year-old brother Bryce James and Bryce's girlfriend Sadie Johnson to watch LeBron—who shares his sons as well as daughter Zhuri James, 9, with wife Savannah James—and Team USA face off against Serbia.

And family is very important to Bronny. After all, the Sierra Canyon School alum is literally on the same team as his dad after being drafted into the Los Angeles Lakers in June.

The duo are the first father and son to play in the NBA at the same time, according to the league.

So, how does it feel to make history together as a family? "Pure joy," LeBron told reporters at Lakers media day Sept. 30. "Just super proud of him to get to this point. He's a man, and he's ready to go."

But for Bronny—whose real name is LeBron James Jr.—he does have to put down some boundaries, as calling his teammate “Dad” is out of the question.

"I haven’t gotten there yet," Bronny quipped about finding a nickname. "It’s probably going to be ‘Bron.’ Bron would be the easiest."

As for his girlfriend? Whitfield is focusing on her studies as a sophomore at Spelman College—and her parents couldn't be prouder.

“We are so excited that Parker has chosen @spelman_college as her 'great experience,'" her dad Dondré wrote in an August 2023 Instagram post, when dropping her off at the Atlanta-based university. "It will undoubtedly offer her a top tier education, sisterhood and citizenship,”

Mom Salli added at the time, "Time has gone by way too fast. I know she’s ready but I’m going to miss my baby."

Here's a first look at LeBron James and son Bronny in their Lakers uniforms during their first media day together as teammates.