Chicago

Steve Albini, music producer and engineer for Nirvana's ‘In Utero' album, dies at 61

Albini produced albums for numerous bands, including Nirvana and Pixies

By James Neveau

Famed Chicago music engineer and producer Steve Albini has died at the age of 61, his recording studio confirmed to NBC Chicago.

Pitchfork and other outlets broke the story Wednesday morning, with officials at his company confirming Albini passed away late Tuesday after suffering a heart attack.

Born in the Pacific Northwest, Albini attended Northwestern University, majoring in journalism. He became a fixture on the Chicago punk rock scene in the late 1970s and early 1980s, when he began performing with various bands and engineering albums.

Dave Grohl Sep 5, 2022

Nirvana Wins Dismissal of Lawsuit Over Naked Baby on ‘Nevermind' Album Cover

Celebrity News Apr 5

Kurt Cobain's daughter Frances Bean Cobain shares heartbreaking message on never knowing her late dad

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

He found fame as a producer and engineer, notably on Nirvana’s final studio album “In Utero.” He also engineered albums for Pixies, Chevelle and Superchunk, and has become well-known for his commentary on the state of the music industry in the age of streaming.

Albini remained a prominent figure in the Chicago music scene after his time at Northwestern, owning and operating Electrical Audio Recording.

He formed several bands during his career, including his most recent project Shellac. That group had just finished recording a new album according to Pitchfork, and was set to tour the album prior to Albini’s death.

This article tagged under:

Chicago
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities Telemundo Nueva Inglaterra
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us