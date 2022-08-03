Leona Lewis Gives Birth, Welcomes First Baby With Husband Dennis Jauch

Leona Lewis was right--it all got better in time.

In fact, the singer and her producer husband Dennis Jauch welcomed their first child together on July 22.

"And then there were three," the couple announced on Instagram Aug. 2. "Our little Carmel Allegra arrived 22.7.22."

Along with the announcement, Lewis and Jauch gave fans their first glimpse at their newborn, sharing a photo of the "Bleeding Love" star cradling the little one.

Lewis, 37, announced her pregnancy in March by posting a picture of her baby bump to Instagram and writing, "Can't wait to meet you in the Summer." Jauch called the baby the "biggest gift I could've asked for" and added, "You're one hot a** Mama @leonalewis."

Over the next few months, the Grammy-nominated artist and No Ceilings Entertainment cofounder continued to keep fans updated on their journey to parenthood. Lewis shared both the ups--like her baby shower and maternity shoot--and the downs, including her morning sickness (or as she put it, what "should be called all the time sickness").

"There are so many emotional, physical, personal and professional changes to embrace and as I write this," she wrote in a June 23 post. "I'm thinking of all the mums and dads out there that go through so much to bring precious little ones into the world."

Carmel's arrival comes three years after Lewis and Jauch tied the knot in Florence, Italy. And now, the parents are thrilled to start this next chapter.

"So proud of this stunner for powering through this challenging but most beautiful time," Jauch wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of him and Lewis about a month before the baby's arrival. "We can't wait to meet our little one."