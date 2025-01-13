Music & Musicians

LiAngelo Ball signs music deal with Def Jam following popularity of hit song ‘Tweaker'

ESPN reported that LiAngelo's new deal is worth around $13 million with $8 million guaranteed, including full ownership of his music and record label.

By Jonathan Landrum Jr. | The Associated Press

NBC Universal, Inc.

LiAngelo Ball is expanding his life playbook, taking a pivot from his hoop dreams to a fresh focus on music with a new record deal.

Ball signed with Def Jam and Universal Music Group, a representative from the label confirmed Monday. He had a brief stint in the NBA and overseas, but he's created positive waves with his rap debut “Tweaker,” which has gone viral garnering millions of views on social media.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The track, which was released Jan. 3, oozes with nostalgic mid-2000s rap vibes gaining popularity with co-signs popular music figures such as Meek Mill, Lil Yachty and T-Pain. His surging momentum helped earn him an opportunity to perform at Rolling Loud California in March.

Ball, 25, comes from a basketball lineage as the middle brother of Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball and Charlotte Hornets all-star LaMelo Ball. After LiAngelo went unselected in the 2018 NBA draft, he signed training camp deals with a couple of teams — including the Pistons and Hornets — but he never secured a spot on an active regular-season roster.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

In 2021, LiAngelo joined the Greensboro Swarm, an NBA G League team, where he averaged 4.4. points and 1.1 rebounds in 31 games.

LiAngelo started the 2017-18 college season with UCLA, but was involved in a shoplifting scandal during a team trip to China. UCLA suspended him, and he ended up leaving school. He and LaMelo signed with a Lithuanian club.

But now, LiAngelo was enough to make Def Jam's roster — which includes other rap acts like 2 Chainz, Big Sean, Pusha T and Rapsody.

Entertainment News

Saturday Night Live 42 mins ago

‘SNL' celebrates 50 years with iconic fan experience — how to attend: EXCLUSIVE

Celebrity babies 2 hours ago

Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes, wife Brittany welcome third child

ESPN reported that LiAngelo's new deal is worth around $13 million with $8 million guaranteed, including full ownership of his music and record label.

Copyright The Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Music & MusiciansNBA
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us