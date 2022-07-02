Lindsay Lohan Announces Marriage to Bader Shammas

Surprise! Lindsay Lohan is a married woman.

On July 2, her 36th birthday, the "Mean Girls" actress shared an Instagram tribute to her longtime partner Bader Shammas, calling him her "husband." Her rep later confirmed to E! News that Lindsay is married.

In her post, with contained a selfie of the couple, the star wrote, "I am the luckiest woman in the world. You found me and knew that I wanted to find happiness and grace, all at the same time. I am stunned that you are my husband. My life and my everything. Every woman should feel like this everyday."

Lohan had announced last November that she was engaged to Shammas with her rep adding that the two have been together for three years.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

"My love. My life. My family. My future," the actress wrote on Instagram at the time, showing off her diamond engagement ring. "@bader.shammas #love."

Shammas, the son of a Lebanese mom and Kuwaiti dad, resides in Dubai, where Lohan has lived for the past few years.

15 Secrets About Mean Girls That Are Totally Grool

Shammas is an assistant vice president at Credit Suisse, per his LinkedIn profile.

He attended the University of South Florida, where he studied mechanical engineering, and was later a finance student at the University of Tampa.

Lohan has occasionally shared pics of her partner on social media. In June, Lohan paid tribute to her partner on his birthday, writing on Instagram, "My love! You're not only a great man, an incredible person, you're my best friend. Thank you for you loving me back babe! I Love You So much! Happy Birthday."

Last December, the actress posted photos of the two enjoying a day in the snow. Her brother Dakota Lohan, 26, also joined in the fun. He commented on her latest post in which she called Shammas her husband, writing, "Hair on fleek @bader.shammas."

Dakota Lohan also shared a birthday tribute to his sister on his own Instagram. "My best friend for life," he wrote. "I've never smiled more than when I'm with you. You're the most kind human. I'm beyond grateful to have you in my life. Thank you for being you. Sounds simple but it means so much to me. Love you Linds. #happybirthday #love #bekind #neverchange."

Lohan commented, "Love you so much Dakota," and their mom Dina Lohan wrote, "Beautiful Dakota you are my two peas in a pod...Happy Birthday sweetheart! Can't wait to hug you."