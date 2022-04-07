Lindsay Lohan Reflects on That Iconic Vanity Fair Young Hollywood Cover

Lindsay Lohan is opening up about her experience shooting the infamous 2003 Vanity Fair Young Hollywood cover.

The "Mean Girls" actress, 35, broke down some of her most iconic fashion choices from throughout her career in a new Vogue video released on April 6. And yes, that includes the pastel pink dress she wore for Vanity Fair's "It's Totally Raining Teens" cover, which saw her pose alongside fellow stars Raven-Symoné, Amanda Bynes, Alexis Bledel, Mary-Kate Olsen, Ashley Olsen, Mandy Moore, Evan Rachel Wood and Hilary Duff.

"This was the first time we did a photoshoot where all of the girls got together and no one knew each other," Lohan said, adding that she only knew Raven-Symoné "because we got an apartment that we were renting together."

The actress recalled that she was "one of the first girls" on set for the shoot, sharing, "I wanted to just get ready before everyone else so there was no stress on me."

She continued, "I was just in and out of hair and makeup very quick because I was still at the age where I would go to the bathroom and take everything down a little bit, but just leave so my freckles were covered enough."

Reflecting on her teenage insecurities, Lohan said, "I was so hateful towards my freckles when I was young and now I appreciate them as I got older."

While she didn't say anything negative about the shoot, the actress believes that if they were to re-do it now, it'd be an entirely different experience. She added, "I mean, if you think about getting all of these actresses in a room today and just hanging out together, I feel like it'd be so different."

Lohan isn't the only star recently reflecting on the nearly 20-year-old cover. While taking a lie detector test as part of a Vanity Fair video last month, Duff shared her own version of events while on set, calling it a "very high-stress, anxiety-inducing day."

Lohan and Duff's comments come almost eight years after fellow cover star Wood shared she "felt like meat" during the photoshoot in a series of since-deleted tweets from 2014.

"I was almost in tears after this shoot. They tried that dress on me, I wasn't comfortable but they told me there was no time...cause everyone else took up too much time with their fittings," she shared at the time. "I was 15 and felt for the first time my identity being erased and the pressure...to shut up and do what you are told. I felt like meat. Since then, I have found my voice. Never again."