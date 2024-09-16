LIVE: Full list of winners at the 2024 Primetime Emmys

The 2024 Primetime Emmy Awards are underway at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, with hosts Eugene and Dan Levy pulling off a father-son opening monologue to begin the night.
This year's top nominees include "Shogun," with 25 nominations, followed by "The Bear," with 23 nominations. Other shows with an impressive number of nominations include "The Crown" with 19 and "Hacks" with 16.
Many of the awards have already been given out at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards last weekend, with only the most prestigious awards, such as Outstanding Drama Series and Outstanding Comedy Series, announced in primetime.
Among the big winners before Sunday night include "Shogun," which has taken home 14 awards, and "The Bear," which has won seven, including a win for Jamie Lee Curtis for Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series.
Despite the Emmys focusing only on television, several of Hollywood's biggest stars are up for nominations, including Robert Downey, Jr. for his role in "The Sympathizer," Lily Gladstone for her role in "Under the Bridge" and Meryl Streep for her role in "Only Murders in the Building."
Here's a full list of Sunday's nominees and winners:
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Matt Bomer, Fellow Travelers
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Jon Hamm, Fargo
Tom Hollander, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Brie Larson, Lessons in Chemistry
Juno Temple, Fargo
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Lily Gladstone, Under The Bridge
WINNER: Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Aja Naomi King, Lessons in Chemistry
Diane Lane, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Nava Mau, Baby Reindeer
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Limited Or Anthology Series Or Movie
Jonathan Bailey, Fellow Travelers
John Hawkes, True Detective: Night Country
Robert Downey Jr., The Sympathizer
WINNER: Lamorne Morris, Fargo
Tom Goodman-Hill, Baby Reindeer
Treat Williams, Feud: Capote vs. The Swans
Outstanding Limited Or Anthology Series
Baby Reindeer
Fargo
Lessons in Chemistry
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Outstanding Talk Series
WINNER: The Daily Show
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
Outstanding Reality Competition Program
The Amazing Race
Top Chef
RuPaul’s Drag Race
WINNER: The Traitors
The Voice
Outstanding Drama Series
The Crown
Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Fallout
Shogun
The Gilded Age
Slow Horses
The Morning Show
3 Body Problem
Outstanding Comedy Series
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
Curb Your Enthusiasm
Hacks
Only Murders In The Building
Palm Royale
Reservation Dogs
What We Do In The Shadows
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Drama Series
Christine Baranski, The Gilded Age
Greta Lee, The Morning Show
Nicole Beharie, The Morning Show
Lesley Manville, The Crown
WINNER: Elizabeth Debicki, The Crown
Karen Pittman, The Morning Show
Holland Taylor, The Morning Show
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Drama Series
Tadanobu Asano, Shogun
WINNER: Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jon Hamm, The Morning Show
Takehiro Hira, Shogun
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Jonathan Pryce, The Crown
Outstanding Supporting Actress In A Comedy Series
Carol Burnett, Palm Royale
WINNER: Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Janelle James, Abbott Elementary
Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary
Meryl Streep, Only Murders in the Building
Outstanding Supporting Actor In A Comedy Series
Lionel Boyce, The Bear
Paul Rudd, Only Murders in the Building
Paul W. Downs, Hacks
Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary
WINNER: Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Bowen Yang, Saturday Night Live
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Drama Series
Idris Elba, Hijack
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shogun
Walton Goggins, Fallout
Dominic West, The Crown
Donald Glover, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Drama Series
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Anna Sawai, Shogun
Carrie Coon, The Gilded Age
Imelda Staunton, The Crown
Maya Erskine, Mr. & Mrs. Smith
Reese Witherspoon, The Morning Show
Outstanding Lead Actress In A Comedy Series
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Maya Rudolph, Loot
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
WINNER: Jean Smart, Hacks
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kristen Wiig, Palm Royale
Outstanding Lead Actor In A Comedy Series
Matt Berry, What We Do In The Shadows
Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm
Steve Martin, Only Murders In The Building
Martin Short, Only Murders In The Building
WINNER: Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tie, Reservation Dogs
Outstanding Scripted Variety Series
Saturday Night Live
WINNER: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Outstanding Writing For A Variety Special
WINNER: Alex Edelman, Alex Edelman: Just For Us
Jacqueline Novak, Jacqueline Novak: Get On Your Knees
John Early, John Early: Now More Than Ever
Mike Birbiglia, Mike Birbiglia: The Old Man And The Pool
The Oscars
Best Writing for a Comedy Series
WINNER: “Bulletproof” by Lucia Aniello, Paul W. Downs and Jen Statsky, Hacks
“Career Day” by Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
“Fishes” by Joanna Calo and Christopher Storer, The Bear
“Orlando" by Meredith Scardino and Sam Means, Girls5eva
“Brooke Hosts a Night of Undeniable Good" by Chris Kelly and Sarah Schneider, The Other Two
“Pride Parade" by Jake Bender and Zach Dunn, What We Do in the Shadows