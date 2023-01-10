Hollywood
Live Blog

Watch the Red Carpet Live: 80th Annual Golden Globes Return to Hollywood

Hollywood’s brightest stars are returning to the Golden Globes red carpet, live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills.

The 80th annual Golden Globes return Tuesday night, live from the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California at 8 p.m. on NBC and streaming on Peacock.

Comedian Jerrod Carmichael, who won an Emmy last year for his HBO special “Rothaniel," is hosting.

Eddie Murphy and Ryan Murphy are set to receive tributes and presenters include Ana de Armas (a nominee for “Blonde”), Jenna Ortega (nominated for “Wednesday”), Billy Porter, Tracy Morgan, Jennifer Coolidge (nominated for “White Lotus”) and Quentin Tarantino.

Follow along with our red carpet live coverage beginning at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET and the ceremony as it airs on NBC and streams on Peacock.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

This article tagged under:

HollywoodGolden GlobesCelebrity News
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us