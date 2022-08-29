Lizzo Appears to Respond to Fatphobic Comments in VMAs Acceptance Speech

Lizzo used a speech at the 2022 VMAs on Sunday to seemingly respond to a comedian who made derogatory comments about her weight during an interview.

After her video for "About Damn Time" won the award in the Video for Good category, the 34-year-old hitmaker took the stage to give a pointed speech.

Dressed in a cutaway black ensemble, Lizzo approached the microphone joyfully yelling, "B----!" as audience members cheered. She then thanked fans for voting for her and encouraged them to vote in political elections.

"Your vote means everything to me, it means everything to making a change in this country. So remember when you're voting for your favorite artists — vote to change some of these laws that are oppressing us," she said.

The body-positive artist, whose lyrics are filled with messages of self-love, thanked fans for “supporting me and loving on me” before switching gears to call out those who say negative things about her in the media.

“And now, to the b------ that got something to say about me in the press,” she said to loud cheers.

“You know what I’m not going to say nothing,” she continued before explaining why she's opting to stay silent. “They be like, ‘Lizzo, why don’t you say something?? Why don’t you clap back? Why don’t you clap back?’”

“Because, b----, I’m winning,” she added, holding up her award, as the audience's cheers grew louder.

Lizzo's comments come days after comedian Aries Spears insulted her during a video interview with the Art of Dialogue.

When asked about Lizzo's music, Spears said he "can’t get over that she looks like the s--- emoji.”

“She’s got a very pretty face, but she keeps showing her body off,” he said.

Spears went on to denounce the entire body positive movement, saying women need to be “more real” with one another. He advised women to tell each other, "Sister, put the eclair down. This ain’t it. It’s treadmill time.”

At Sunday's VMAs, Lizzo was nominated in five categories and was also one of the night's featured performers.

The “Truth Hurts” singer switched up her outfits several times throughout the evening.

She walked the red carpet wearing a voluminous Jean Paul Gaultier gown and later donned an all-pink ensemble to give an electrifying performance of her song “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready),” from her fourth studio album, “Special.”

