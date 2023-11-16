Is Snoop Dogg really dropping weed like it's hot?

The legendary hip-hop star and longtime marijuana enthusiast made a cryptic post on social media Thursday announcing his joint decision.

“After much consideration & conversation with my family, I’ve decided to give up smoke. Please respect my privacy at this time,” he posted on Instagram and X along with a black-and-white photo of himself with his hands appearing to be in prayer.

Snoop, 52, has been linked to marijuana throughout his career, even launching his own line of marijuana products in 2015 called "Leafs by Snoop."

Some are wondering if Snoop’s post, which didn't specify what specifically he is giving up, is all smoke and mirrors.

“Today isn’t April Fools day, Snoop,” wrote one social media user.

"I'm unsure if I should report this post as hacked," another wrote.

"Snoop's edible line being launched next week?" asked another.

Others supported Snoop's decision.

"Good for you snoop! It's hard but you got this! We all grow older and need to change our habits to have healthier and more fulfilling lives! and we al know you deserve that! Stay strong and wishing you the best!!" wrote one user.

Snoop Dogg, whose real name is Calvin Broadus, emerged in 1992 after making a guest appearance on Dr. Dre's 1992 album "The Chronic." Snoop's 1993 debut album "Doggystyle" reached number one on the Billboard 200. in 1993. He went on to sell millions of albums and earn many Grammy nominations, with his hit single "Drop It Like It's Hot" reaching No. 1 on Billboard in 2004.

Along the way, Snoop became one of the most widely recognized marijuana connoisseurs. He even employs a full-time blunt roller for more than $50,000 per year.

Inflation. Their salary went up!! https://t.co/BCtOVHMN4W — Snoop Dogg (@SnoopDogg) June 7, 2022

Is all of that now up in smoke?

Could be. Snoop told the Daily Mail in March that he moderated his weed consumption after becoming a grandfather.

“Being a grandfather has changed me in multiple ways,” he said. “The main way is being concerned with how I live, how I move, the kind of people I’m associated with, because I want to see my grandkids grow old. The only way I can do that is to take precautionary steps as far as how I move, who I hang out with, where I go out, my intake, what am I intaking?"

Possibly not smoke anymore.