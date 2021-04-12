Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song Quietly Welcome Their First Baby

Macaulay Culkin and Brenda Song are home alone together no more!

The two actors have welcomed their first child together, Culkin's rep confirmed to E! News. While the pair managed to keep news of their baby on the way a secret until now, the couple's baby boy arrived on April 5 in Los Angeles, weighing in at 6 lbs. and 14 oz. They named the little one Dakota Song Culkin in honor of the "Home Alone" alum's late older sister, who died after being hit by a car in 2008.

The new parents and their baby boy are said to be healthy and happy, according to a press release. As the first-time mom and dad said in a statement, "We are overjoyed."

The two stars first sparked romance rumors in 2017. While they've managed to keep their romance mostly out of the spotlight, they have made some appearances on each other's social media over the years.

In 2018, Culkin mentioned wanting to start a family with Song soon. "This one's a good one, so I'm probably going to put some babies in her in a little bit," he shared on "The Joe Rogan Experience" podcast. "I mean, we've definitely been practicing."

Two years later, the Disney Channel alum did not hide her affections for the former child star when she paid tribute to Culkin -- or as she put it, a "magical being" -- on his 40th birthday.

"I could sit here and write endlessly about how wonderful, kind, loving, genuine, loyal, honest, brilliant and hilarious you are, and how grateful I am that I get to share and do this life thing with you," she penned in an August 2020 Instagram post. "But firstly, that would take me an eternity and secondly, you won't even see this because you don't ever use instagram. Hahaha. My unicorn that I never thought could exist, I am luckiest person in the world because I am loved by you."