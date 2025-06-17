Machine Gun Kelly reveals unique name of daughter with Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly has revealed the name of the daughter he recently welcomed with Megan Fox.

In March, Kelly, 35, whose real name is Colson Baker, announced on Instagram that Fox had given birth to a baby girl, their first child together. The musician simply referred to the newborn as “our little celestial seed” in his post.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

On June 17, the proud dad uploaded a video of him bonding with his daughter and also shared her name for the first time in the caption.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

“Saga Blade Fox-Baker,” he wrote and included a heart-on-fire emoji.

Kelly added, “Thank you for the ultimate gift @meganfox.”

The post included a sweet clip of him playing a song for Saga Blade on his ukulele as she bounced in her baby rocker slightly off camera.

“You ready?” he asked her before strumming along. Saga Blade reacted to his song with some adorable baby babble.

Fox previously announced her pregnancy in November and tagged Kelly in the post. He then shared on his own Instagram that their baby girl arrived March 27.

“She’s finally here!!” he cheered in the caption beneath a video of him cradling his daughter’s tiny hands.

Kelly is also dad to daughter Casie, 15, whom he shares with ex Emma Cannon.

Saga Blade is Fox’s fourth child. The 39-year-old actor shares three children — Noah, 12, Bodhi, 11, and Journey, 8 — with ex-husband Brian Austin Green.

Fox and Kelly met while filming the crime thriller “Midnight in the Switchgrass” in 2020. They were engaged in January 2022, but their relationship status has been unclear over the past year.

Although the “Expend4bles” star previously shared she was expecting a child with Kelly on Instagram, she has since removed the post and all other content from her social media page. She also gave a cryptic answer when asked about their relationship on the “Call Her Daddy” podcast in March 2024.

“I think what I’ve learned from being in this relationship is that it’s not for public consumption,” Fox said after host Alex Cooper asked if they were still together. “So I think, as of now, I don’t have a comment on the status of the relationship per se.”

She continued, “What I can say is that is what I refer to as being my ‘twin soul’ and there will always be a tether to him, no matter what. I can’t say what the capacity will be, but I will always be connected to him somehow. Beyond that, I’m not willing to explain.”

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly's baby is here. The pair welcomed their first child together, a little girl, the musician confirmed on March 27. MGK shared the happy news in a sweet Instagram video, giving fans their first peek at the newborn.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: