Madonna Baffles the Internet With ‘I'm Gay' TikTok Video

A viral video of gay icon Madonna appearing to suggest that she is gay herself has taken the internet by storm.

In a video posted on the singer’s TikTok account Sunday, she holds up a pair of pink underwear next to the caption, “If I Miss, I’m Gay!” She tries to chuck the underwear in a trash can — and misses — before the video cuts to her dramatically turning away from the camera.

After racking up millions of views, Madonna became the No. 1 most searched topic on Google in the United States at one point Monday. Social media buzzed with reactions.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

For more on this story, go to NBC News.