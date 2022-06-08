Madonna Biopic Has Found Its Material Girl in Julia Garner

"Ozark" star Julia Garner has been cast as Madonna in the singer’s upcoming biopic

By Tamantha Gunn

Madonna (left) and Julia Garner (right)
Getty Images

Julia Garner will vogue her way to the big screen as Madonna.

On June 7, Universal confirmed to E! News that the "Inventing Anna" actress is the choice to play the role of the "Like a Virgin" singer, however, the film remains in active development.

According to Variety, Garner, 28, "emerged the favorite from over a dozen candidates," including "Euphoria's" Alexa Demie, "Mothering Sunday's" Odessa Young and "Mayor of Kingstown's" Emma Laird. Last year, Madonna, 63, teased singer and actress Florence Pugh as being"up there on the list" of contenders for the role.

"It's a pretty crazy experience so far, I'm just in the writing process, and just deciding which stories to tell, how much detail to go into, which characters to develop," Madonna shared last September. "It's really been a long and arduous process, but it's been really therapeutic as well."

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Madonna and Universal first announced plans for the biopic in September 2020. The "Material Girl" singer will direct and write the film with the help of Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody.

The untitled film will follow the early days of Madonna's life as an "oft-controversial artist and queen of perpetual reinvention," per Variety.

"I want to convey the incredible journey that life has taken me on as an artist, a musician, a dancer — a human being, trying to make her way in this world," she said in a statement at the time. "The focus of this film will always be music. Music has kept me going and art has kept me alive. There are so many untold and inspiring stories and who better to tell it than me. It's essential to share the roller coaster ride of my life with my voice and vision."

Entertainment News

2 hours ago

Amber Heard Slams Johnny Depp's TikTok, Says ‘Women's Rights Are Moving Backward'

Jimmy Kimmel 3 hours ago

Tough Questions, Few Laughs as Biden Chats With Jimmy Kimmel

(E! and Universal are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Copyright E! Online
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts LX News Investigations Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us