Madonna poses with all 6 kids in rare family photo from birthday bash

Originally appeared on E! Online

Madonna is hung up on her kids.

In fact, the "Material Girl" singer was feted by her children Lourdes Leon, 27, Rocco Ritchie, 24, David Banda, 18, Mercy James, 18, plus twins Stella and Estere, 11, when she recently rang in her 66th birthday at a blowout bash in Italy.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Held at the Teatro Grande, the lavish gathering included an al fresco dinner with Madonna's close friends Steve Klein, James Vu Anh Pham, Daniele Sibilli, James Vu Anh Pham, Luigi Murenu and Iango Henzi, as well as her rumored flame Akeem Morris.

The seven-time Grammy winner shared photos from the festivities on Aug. 19, writing on Instagram, "La Dolce Vita."

One snapshot featured Madonna — clad in a sheer white gown and a black bustier — with her kids, who were also decked out in formalwear. The sweet portrait was Madonna's first Instagram photo with all six of her kids since Thanksgiving 2022.

Paris Hilton gave fans another look at the aftermath of a fire that broke out in her trailer on the set of one of her music videos. On Aug. 19th, she shared a video on TikTok showing many of the items that were affected by the fire.

But she wasn't the only one in the family who recently hit a milestone. As seen in the same post, Madonna threw a another party to celebrate Rocco — who she shares with ex-husband Guy Ritchie — turning 24 on Aug. 11, just five days before hers.

For her son's special day, the "Like a Prayer" hitmaker went all out and surprised Rocco with a massive tiramisu. Rocco's twin sisters were also pictured at his bash, posing in coordinating black-and-white looks as the family hung out on a balcony overlooking the sea.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY ROCCO — the long and Winding Road through all your many moods and incarnations has been tumultuous and full of surprises," Madonna wrote in a separate Instagram post Aug. 11. "But through it all — your curiosity, and Artistic Soul has been the glue that has held us together."

Referencing Rocco's career as a painter, she continued, " Thank God for Art. Thank God for you. We have been together for many lifetimes."

"Thank you for choosing me again," Madonna added. "I Love you -for Eternity."