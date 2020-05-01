Madonna

Madonna Reveals She Has Coronavirus Antibodies

The 61-year-old singer says she is going to "breath in the COVID-19 air" after a test revealed that she has coronavirus antibodies

madonna-demandada-por-fanatico-florida-shutterstock_35501536
SHUTTERSTOCK

Madonna says she is going to "breathe in the COVID-19 air" after revealing that she has tested positive for coronavirus antibodies, according to NBC News.

The 61-year-old singer shared in her latest "Quarantine Diary" video on Instagram Thursday that a test found the presence of proteins produced by the immune system in response to coronavirus.

"Took a test the other day. And I found out that I have the antibodies," she said. "So tomorrow, I’m just going to go for a long drive in a car, and I’m going to roll down the window, and I’m going to breathe in, I’m going to breathe in the COVID-19 air. Yup. I hope the sun is shining."

An antibody test is used to determine if you've had a past coronavirus infection, but there have been issues with the reliability of test results. Data from researchers at a pair of California universities showed that one in three antibody tests produced false positives more than 10% of the time. There also have been questions about whether having antibodies gives people immunity to coronavirus.

Read the full story at NBC News.com.

