Julia Louis-Dreyfus

Makeup-Challenged Julia Louis-Dreyfus Implores California Residents to Stay Indoors

As she is herself social distancing, Louis-Dreyfus was 'forced' to do her own makeup before sitting down in front of the cameras

"Seinfeld" and "Veep" star Julia Louis-Dreyfus appeared in a public service announcement Wednesday urging California residents to stay indoors in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

As she is herself social distancing, Louis-Dreyfus was 'forced' to do her own makeup before sitting down in front of the cameras. The comedic result is pretty much what you'd expect.

"You know normally when I do a PSA like this I have a hair and makeup team, a professional glam team, who come and help me with my look, she said. "But today they're staying at home, they're staying safe...and that's what I would like to ask you to do..stay home."

Louis-Dreyfus joined Larry David, who did a similar PSA recently as part of the California governor’s office urging people to take coronavirus seriously and practice social distancing. The state has been under a stay-at-home order issued by Gov. Gavin Newsom since March 19.

This article tagged under:

Julia Louis-Dreyfuscoronavirus
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us