Mandy Moore details damage to LA-area home from wildfire

The former "This Is Us" star returned to find the main part of her Los Angeles-area home "miraculously" still standing, though not livable, she said in an Instagram post.

By Eric Mullin

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Actor and singer Mandy Moore on Thursday detailed the damage to her family's Altadena, California, home from the Eaton Fire.

The former "This Is Us" star, who evacuated earlier this week, returned to find the main part of her Los Angeles-area home "miraculously" still standing, though not livable, she said in an Instagram post.

"We were able to park and walk up our street to bear witness to all the loss," Moore, who shares three young children with husband Taylor Goldsmith, wrote in the post. "Miraculously, the main part of our house is still standing. For now. It's not livable but mostly intact."

The wildfire destroyed a studio used by Goldsmith and his brother Griffin, two members of the group Dawes, along with "every instrument and piece of equipment they've ever owned," Moore said.

Moore said the garage and backhouse were also destroyed in the fire.

Moore revealed she's "feeling weird [survivor's] guilt" as "everyone we know lost everything," including family members.

"Every house on our street is gone," Moore wrote. "My in laws. My brother and sister in law- 6 weeks from welcoming their first baby. Our best friends."

More than 1,900 structures have been destroyed by the fires and the number is expected to increase. More than 180,000 people are under evacuation orders in the metropolitan area, from the Pacific Coast inland to Pasadena, a number that continues to shift as new fires erupt.

Moore is one of several celebrities who have been impacted by the devastating wildfires. Billy Crystal, Paris Hilton and Jhené Aiko are among those who said they have lost their homes.

"We love this community and will do everything we can to help rebuild and support," Moore said. "Thanks for everyone for checking on us and offering us help. Altadena strong."

The Associated Press contributed to this story.

In an appearance on "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon," Jamie Lee Curtis gets emotional describing the Los Angeles wildfires and urges others to help out in any way they can.

