Martha Stewart reveals how she kept her affair a secret from ex-husband Andy Stewart

Originally appeared on E! Online

Martha Stewart has the recipe for keeping an affair private.

The famed culinary expert recently admitted that she had an affair in the early stages of her marriage to Andy Stewart. And now she’s sharing the key ingredients to keeping it cool and contained for more than 30 years.

“Very easy,” she said at the launch party for her 100th cookbook "Martha: The Cookbook" on Oct. 16, per The Daily Mail, “you have to be circumspect.”

Stewart’s affair came to light on Oct. 10 when the trailer for her upcoming documentary "Martha" was released. In a clip, the former model shared a piece of advice for young women.

"Young women, listen to my advice," Stewart, 83, said in the trailer. "If you're married and your husband starts to cheat on you, he's a piece of s--t."

Off camera, a producer asked Stewart about her own affair, in which she said, "Yeah, but I don't think Andy ever knew about that."

Martha and Andy, who share daughter Alexis Stewart, 59, were married from 1961 to 1987.

Following her marriage, Stewart was linked to Anthony Hopkins, and tech billionaire Charles Simonyi — whom she dated on and off for 15 years. She hasn’t been married again. Andy Stewart, meanwhile, went on to marry now-ex Robyn Fairclough in 1993, and has been married to Shyla Nelson, since 2016.

Stewart isn’t opposed to finding romance again herself. Though she has two deal breakers: bad breath, and lack of generosity.

"I know a lot of eligible men," she told E! News in 2023. "I think they really want a woman who will take care of them, so I'm still not quite in the position where I can take care of a man full-time because I work too much."

She continued, "If I analyze my life, I think the work has taken precedence over the romance. I have a hard time making room for both and it's not the highest priority that I have a boyfriend, but it would be nice!"