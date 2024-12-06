Originally appeared on E! Online

Even before Martin Lawrence and Eddie Murphy's children got engaged, the two dads discussed the possibility of a wedding — and who would foot the bill.

Soon after Eric Murphy, 35, proposed to Jasmin Lawrence, 29, the father of the bride revisited what Murphy — his costar in the '90s films "Boomerang and Life" — told him about the couple's nuptials.

"Eddie said I gotta pay for it," Lawrence said on the Dec. 4 episode of the "Big Boy’s Neighborhood" podcast. "He said I gotta pay for it 'cause he paid for his last daughter's wedding, like, the last six weddings. He said it's my turn now. I don't mind."

The 59-year-old called the couple's engagement a "blessing."

The comedian had made similar comments in September, before the engagement.

"Eddie said I had to pay for it," he told E! News' Will Marfuggi about a potential wedding, noting the "Beverly Hills Cop" star paid for his daughter Bria Murphy and Michael Xavier's nuptials. "So he said I gotta take this one on."

He added, "Whoever would've thought that my child and Eddie's child would get together? It's just what it is."

As for Murphy, he's excited about his possible future grandchildren. "Just our gene pool is going to make this funny baby," the 63-year-old told CBS Mornings in July. "If they ever get married and have a child, I’m expecting the child to be funny."

Eric Murphy, the eldest of Eddie Murphy's 10 children and whose mom is the "Coming to America" star's ex Paulette McNeely, and Jasmin Lawrence, the eldest of Martin's three children and whose mom is his ex-wife Patricia Southall, announced their engagement on Instagram Nov. 30, more than three years after they went public with their relationship.

"11.27.2024 We’re engaged!!" Jasmin Lawrence wrote on an Instagram post shared on her and her fiancé's pages, including a video of his proposal. "God truly blessed us with a love that feels like destiny. We couldn’t be more excited for this next chapter. Special thank you to everyone who made this moment so beautiful!!"

