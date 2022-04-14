Mary J. Blige Revealed as Icon Award Recipient Ahead of 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Chalk up another honor for Mary J. Blige.

The legendary singer will receive the Icon Award at next month’s Billboard Music Awards, TODAY exclusively revealed Thursday. The award “recognizes outstanding artists who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made an indelible mark on music itself,” according to the show.

Blige, who has won 10 BBMAs in her career, said she was touched to be acknowledged for her work.

“My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses and now even my own music festival,” the nine-time Grammy Award winner said in a statement.

“Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled by.”

The “No More Drama” singer, who performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in February, follows last year’s recipient, Pink. The Icon Award was first handed out in 2011 and has also been given to Neil Diamond, Stevie Wonder, Prince, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion, Cher, Janet Jackson, Mariah Carey and Garth Brooks.

Blige has been a staple on the Billboard charts since releasing her debut album, "What's the 411?," in 1993. She has produced six No. 1 hits on the Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart, including the smash “Be Without You,” which remained in the top spot for 15 weeks.

The Billboard Music Awards will broadcast live from MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday, May 15, at 8 p.m. on NBC. It will also be available to stream on Peacock.

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: