Matthew Perry Says Keanu Reeves Won't Be Mentioned in Future Versions of His Memoir

Matthew Perry is making a change to his memoir.

Six months after Perry issued a public apology to Keanu Reeves for dissing him in the book "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," the "17 Again" star shared that future copies will not mention the John Wick actor's name.

"I said a stupid thing. It was a mean thing to do," Perry said of the Reeves lines during a panel at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books on April 22. "I pulled his name because I live on the same street. Any future versions of the book will not have his name in it."

As seen in excerpts of the book released in 2022, the "Friends" actor had mentioned Keanu while reflecting on a few deaths, including the passing of River Phoenix, who died of a drug overdose in 1993, and of Chris Farley, who passed away in 1997.

"River was a beautiful man, inside and out—too beautiful for this world, it turned out," a section of his original memoir read. "It always seems to be the really talented guys who go down. Why is it that the original thinkers like River Phoenix and Heath Ledger die, but Keanu Reeves still walks among us?"

After the excerpts were released, Perry told People in an Oct. 26 statement, "I'm actually a big fan of Keanu. I just chose a random name, my mistake. I apologize. I should have used my own name instead."

During the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books event, Perry said he has yet to apologize to Keanu in person. "If I run into the guy, I'll apologize," he added. "It was just stupid."