‘Mean Girls' star Lacey Chabert details ‘full circle' reunion with Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried

Originally appeared on E! Online

This update is so fetch.

"Mean Girls" alum Lacey Chabert recently dished on what it was like reuniting with costars Lindsay Lohan and Amanda Seyfried in a Nov. 2023 commercial based off the iconic teen movie.

“It was really fun to step back into those characters shoes,” Chabert, who played Gretchen Wieners, shared with E! News. “And also it felt like no time had passed, even though I think 20 years have passed, which is hard to believe.”

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The 42-year-old, who stars in the new Netflix holiday movie "Hot Frosty," continued, “But just sitting there with Amanda and Lindsay and, you know, we're all moms now. It feels so full circle. It's a treasured experience. So to get to revisit it was really special.”

For Chabert’s part, she shares 7-year-old daughter Julia with husband David Nehdar, while Seyfried and her husband Thomas Sadoski are parents to Nina, 7, and Thomas, 4, and Lohan and her husband Bader Shammas welcomed son Luai in July 2023.

Watch "Mean Girls" stars Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert reunite

The commercial in question, in addition to seeing Chabert reprise her role as Gretchen, saw Lohan step back into the shoes of new-girl turned it-girl Cady Heron and Seyfried into Karen Smith as the characters reunited in North Shore High School.

Updates on the characters included that Cady is now the school’s guidance counselor and Gretchen’s daughter and two friends are the new Queen Bees.

For Lohan, it was an equally special homecoming.

"It was so nice being back together after all these years," the actress said in a statement to E! News at the time. "It was great catching up with everyone."

There was one person, however, who was notably absent: Rachel McAdams, who brought the ultimate mean girl to life in Regina George, discussed skipping out on the commercial shortly after its release.

"I guess I wasn't that excited about doing a commercial if I'm being totally honest,” she told Variety. “A movie sounded awesome, but I've never done commercials, and it just didn't feel like my bag."

The 45-year-old also admitted that she didn't realize it would be such a big get-together.

"I didn't know that everyone was doing it," she noted. "I would, of course, always love to be part of a 'Mean Girls' reunion and hang with my Plastics, but yeah, I found that out later."

Reporting by Emily Curl

Lindsay Lohan, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert are making fetch happen. The "Mean Girls" stars reunited for an iconic new jingle bell rockin' time and the tribute is full of references from their hit film.