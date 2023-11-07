Megan Fox opens up about suffering a miscarriage with Machine Gun Kelly

This story originally appeared on E! Online

Megan Fox is reflecting on a heartbreaking personal chapter.

In her new book of poetry, "Pretty Boys Are Poisonous," the "Transformers" actress shares that she suffered a miscarriage while just over two months pregnant with her and fiancé Machine Gun Kelly's baby.

"There is an ultrasound by your side of the bed," she writes in one poem. "10 weeks and 1 day."

In a separate piece, Fox — who co-parents kids Noah, 10, Bodhi, 9, and Journey, 7, with ex-husband Brian Austin Green — recalls having to say goodbye to her baby.

"I close my eyes and imagine," she writes. "Holding you tight against my chest."

She later concludes the poem, "I will pay any price tell me please what is the ransom for her soul?"

The 37-year-old shared more about her experience with pregnancy loss during a Nov. 7 interview.

"I've never been through anything like that in my life," she said on "Good Morning America." "I have three kids, so it was very difficult for both of us and it sent us on a very wild journey together and separately...trying to navigate, ‘What does this mean?' and 'Why did this happen?'"

Megan Fox & Machine Gun Kelly: Romance Rewind

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox are getting married, and the "Jennifer's Body" actress is rocking a unique engagement ring. The "DAYWALKER!" singer popped the question on January 11, 2022 with a two stone ring that features one pear shaped diamond and one pear shaped emerald.

Last year, while performing "Twin Flame" at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards, Machine Gun Kelly (born Colson Baker) said he wrote the song for Fox — who he referred to as his "wife."

During his time on the stage, MGK also took a moment to announce, "This is for our unborn child."

After his award show appearance, the 33-year-old — who is dad to 14-year-old daughter Casie — took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to reflect on his performance.

"Broke my heart to sing the end of that song," he wrote, later adding, "I recorded twin flame 2 years ago today, the second half came a year later. Beautifully serendipitous getting to sing it for you tonight."

"Pretty Boys Are Poisonous" is available now.