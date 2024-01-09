Melanie ‘Mel B' Brown reveals Victoria Beckham is designing her wedding dress

Originally appeared on E! Online

Melanie "Mel B" Brown and Victoria Beckham just proved their friendship will viva forever.

The Spice Girls alums—a.k.a. Scary Spice and Posh Spice, respectively—are collaborating once again. But this time, the gal pals are working together to bring Mel B's bridal dreams come true ahead of her wedding to Rory McPhee.

"Victoria actually designed my dress and my mom's dress," the "America's Got Talent: Fantasy League" judge said in a Jan. 8 interview on "Today with Hoda & Jenna." "It's such a beautiful honor to get."

Although Mel B didn't share details of the look Beckham created, she plans to have several outfit changes.

"I don't think it would be fair to just have one [wedding dress]," Mel B teased, noting she wants at least three gowns for her big day. "I'm going to really go for it. One to actually get married in, which is the proper ceremony, and then maybe I want to change out of that and be a bit...I actually don't know!"

While Mel B is still working out her bridal looks, one thing is clear: Her wedding day is going to be fit for a royal.

The "Masked Singer" star revealed she's getting married at St. Paul's Cathedral in London—the place Princess Diana and King Charles III (then a prince) tied the knot in 1981.

The musician explained that she booked the coveted venue because of her royal connections.

"'Cause I have an MBE [Member of the Order of the British Empire]," she told Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager, "I got an MBE for all my charity work that I've been doing and creating awareness for all that kind of stuff. And it was actually Prince William that gave me my honorary badge. It's quite a big deal."

She added, "So, because of that, I am going to get married in the same church as Princess Diana."

Mel B's upcoming ceremony comes two years after McPhee popped the big question in October 2022.

"He said, 'I love you, you're my best friend and I want to spend the rest of my life with you,'" she shared at the time on the U.K. series "Celebrity Gogglebox." "There were rose petals everywhere, a log fire, a hotel—which was Cliveden. It was very romantic."

This marks the 48-year-old's third union, as she was previously married to Jimmy Gulzar, dad to her 23-year-old daughter Phoenix Chi, from 1998 to 2000. She also wed Stephen Belafonte from 2007 to 2017 (they shared daughter Madison, 10.) and she's also a mom to Angel Iris, 15, who she shares with ex-boyfriend Eddie Murphy.