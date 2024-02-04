Meryl Streep makes hilariously late entrance to Grammys during Trevor Noah's monologue

Talk about a dramatic arrival.

Academy Award winner Meryl Streep made a beeline for her seat during the Grammy Awards opening monologue on Feb. 4, moments after host Trevor Noah said she would be soon arriving.

Streep is also the mother-in-law of Mark Ronson, who is nominated for five awards Sunday and is married to Streep's daughter Grace Gummer. She quickly took her seat at the same table as Ronson, after good-naturedly greeting Noah.

Ronson was up for five awards for his contributions to the blockbuster "Barbie" soundtrack. The mega-producer has previously won seven Grammys, as well as an Oscar and a Golden Globe.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The pair later in the show presented the Record of the Year award together to Miley Cyrus for "Flowers."

This year, Streep was nominated for a Grammy for her narration of the audiobook version of "Big Tree," by Brian Selznick.

Former first lady Michelle Obama took home the Grammy in that category for narrating her book "The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times."

The legendary actress has been previously nominated for six Grammys, but she has never won.

A Grammy win would put her a Tony Award away from becoming an EGOT winner -- the moniker given to anyone who achieves the rare feat of taking home an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar, and a Tony.

Nineteen people have earned EGOTs through competitive awards, and several more through honorary awards.

Soon after Streep's entrance, Taylor Swift entered the Crypto.com arena and also took her seat, just as Trevor Noah mentioned that she would also be arriving soon.

Music's biggest night is back. The 2024 Grammy Awards brought all the top stars across the music industry for another A-list red carpet.