Metallica ‘Blown Away' By ‘Master of Puppets' Scene in ‘Stranger Things'

“Stranger Things” continues to keep fans talking and this time Metallica joined in.

The rock band’s iconic song “Master of Puppets” was included in the show’s season four Vol. 2 — and Metallica was “blown away” by the accompanying scene.

“The way The Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into ‘Stranger Things’ has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include ‘Master of Puppets’ in the show, but to have such a pivotal scene built around it,” the band wrote on their Instagram on Tuesday. “We were all stoked to see the final result and when we did we were totally blown away.”

Metallica added that the scene was “so extremely well done” and that people were able to “guess the song just by seeing a few seconds of Joseph Quinn’s hands in the trailer!! How crazy cool is that?”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

In the season four finale, while in the upside down, Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) plays the 1986 track on his guitar to distract the Demobats while the rest of the gang attempts to defeat Vecna.

The sequence is full of high-intensity moments that take the finale to the next level.

With that in mind, Metallica added that it was “an incredible honor to be such a big part of Eddie’s journey and to once again be keeping company with all of the other amazing artists featured in the show.”

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo also shared on his Instagram that his 17-year-old son, Tye, also provided guitar tracks for the episode.

“That’s my boy! Proud of ya Tye! Stranger Things finale shredding it on “Master of Puppets” and big thanks to @kirkhammett on helping!” the musician wrote.

Quinn, meanwhile, told Entertainment Tonight that the “Master of Puppets” guitar playing was “pretty much all me.”

“I’ve played guitar since I was quite young. So, I had the foundations to take most of it,” the actor said. “But yeah, it’s great fun. Who wouldn’t wanna kind of be a rockstar for an afternoon?”

Season 4 of “Stranger Things” also gave some major love to Kate Bush’s 1985 single “Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God).” Following its use in one pivotal scene with Max (Sadie Sink), the song climbed back into the Billboard Hot 100 charts.

With the newfound love for the track, Bush thanked the Duffer Brothers on her website, writing in part, “I want to thank them so much for bringing the song into so many people’s lives.”

“I’m overwhelmed by the scale of affection and support the song is receiving and it’s all happening really fast, as if it’s being driven along by a kind of elemental force,” she added. “I have to admit I feel really moved by it all. Thank you so very much for making the song a No 1 in such an unexpected way.”

This story first appeared on TODAY.com. More from TODAY: