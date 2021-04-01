Mia Farrow Addresses ‘Vicious Rumors' About Deaths of Three Children

Mia Farrow took to Twitter on Wednesday to address "vicious rumors" about the deaths of three of her 14 children, NBC News reports.

"Few families are perfect, and any family who has suffered the loss of a child knows that pain is merciless and ceaseless," she wrote. "However, some vicious rumors based on untruths have appeared online concerning the lives of my three children. To honor their memory, their children and every family that has dealt with the death of a child, I am posting this message."

Farrow, 76, went on to explain the circumstances she says surrounded the deaths of three of her adopted children: Tam, Lark and Thaddeus.

